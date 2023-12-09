Fayetteville widow seeks answers after husband, a veteran, was killed, trailer stolen

Claudia Rodriguez of Fayetteville told ABC11 that she and her children are still in shock about the senseless loss of her husband, who was shot and killed while checking on a trailer that was being stolen.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville family is in mourning after the shooting death of a family member.

Claudia Rodriguez told ABC11 that she and her children are still in shock about losing her husband. She said Jossiel Rodriguez Perez, 40, a veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne Division, was a happy person, known to be the life of the party.

"Very social, always willing to hug and kiss and make you laugh," she recalled. "When he was home, he was present. He always was present for the kids."

She said Nov. 27 started like any other day. Perez was in Spring Lake, busy meeting with customers of their used appliance store. Then later that night, he went out looking for the red trailer they used for their family business after he got a notification that it was being stolen.

Perez didn't know that would be the last time he'd see his family. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said that's when he was shot in the 3000 block of Smith Road near Cumberland Road. He later died at the hospital.

On Friday evening, the sheriff's office said that it had found the stolen, red trailer.

Authorities also said earlier that two people, William Keith Wilson II of Stedman and Amber Byrne of Bunnlevel, are wanted for questioning in the incident. However, authorities have not said how they're connected to what happened. Rodriguez said they're not familiar.

"We don't know anything about them," she said.

Rodriguez said she thinks the theft of the trailer could have been planned. However, she said she thinks the killing of her husband was not.

"I didn't have to do anything because I know he handled everything in the best way possible. He was a very smart man," she said. "I want to honor him, make him proud."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

