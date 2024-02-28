Fayetteville police homicide crime stats in one part of the city draw skepticism

Fayetteville police are issuing their latest crime stats for 2023. The department reports a disproportionate concentration of crimes in the Murchison Road area but city leaders say those numbers don't tell the whole story.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have issued their latest crime stats for 2023 and data in one particular area is drawing skepticism.

Police say that from 2022 to 2023 total crime went down by 10 percent and arrests went up 32 percent. However, for homicides--there was a 23 percent increase citywide going from 42 to 52 in the same timespan.

The department also says 33% of those homicides took place throughout the Murchison Road corridor, an area attracting lots of people and traffic.

"It's just kind of scary when things happen during the day, instead of when businesses are open, and I guess that's been kind of rocky for the businesses over here. Business is up and down because of the crime," says Henry Gaddy, the manager of Henry's Barber Shop.

However, some city leaders have been pushing back, saying they're worried those numbers might be skewed by including a wider area in the analysis.

"It not only embraced the Murchison Road corridor, but it went as close to downtown, it went out as far to Ramsey Street..." said Councilman D.J. Haire.

Haire says the city administration will work with the police department to improve how crime data is collected to reflect trends in different pockets of the city. Haire says they want to avoid needlessly discouraging investment into the Murchison Road area.

"With everything we're trying to do in the Murchison Road corridor, how can we improve the branding?" Haire said.

Police Chief Kem Braden noted the department is working to prevent crime through its investigations and educating the public through youth programs.

But people in the Murchison Road area say police should patrol more and increase engagement when on calls.

Michael Henley, co-owner of Henley's Vintage Kitchen, says people shouldn't be turned off from the neighborhood because of the crime stats.

"This part of the town is safe, and you can come down here and have a good time and spend your money just like if you were in any other part of town."

Braden responded to the expressed concerns about the crime data for Murchison Road. He tells ABC11 he is committed to working with the mayor and city council to create a more comprehensive approach, and that he is open to taking a second look at the numbers to best reflect crimes in the city.