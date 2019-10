FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have identified a woman who was found shot in the head inside a pawn shop and shooting range Tuesday evening.It happened at Jim's Pawn Shop and Shooting Range in the 4600 block of Yadkin Road.According to police, the business called and said there was a woman inside unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.Police arrived and found a woman inside the indoor shooting range with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.Rachael Floyd, 31, of Fayetteville, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Police do not suspect foul play.