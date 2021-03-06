Fayetteville police investigate series of sexual assault cases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a series of sexual assaults that may be connected.The most recent incident happened during the early morning hours Friday at the Briarwood Apartments off Owen Drive. A woman told authorities that a man broke into her bedroom while she was asleep, sexually assaulted her then ran away on foot.The victim described the intruder as a Black man between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-6 inches tall, between the ages of 20 and 25 years old with a thin build and a thin mustache. She said he was wearing a dark-color jacket and dark pants with red shorts underneath with "colorful shoes."Police said they believe the same man is responsible for an attempted sexual assault at the same apartment complex on Jan. 24.Officers ask residents of the complex to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911.Fayetteville Police are also investigating a sexual assault that happened Nov. 20 in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue and a home invasion committed in the 2100 block of Hyde Place on Feb. 17.Investigators are trying to determine whether all four incidents are related. The four homes in these cases are all within a two-mile radius.Anyone with information on the cases is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 308-2438 or contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.