sexual assault

Fayetteville police investigate series of sexual assault cases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating a series of sexual assaults that may be connected.

The most recent incident happened during the early morning hours Friday at the Briarwood Apartments off Owen Drive. A woman told authorities that a man broke into her bedroom while she was asleep, sexually assaulted her then ran away on foot.

The victim described the intruder as a Black man between 5-feet-5 and 5-feet-6 inches tall, between the ages of 20 and 25 years old with a thin build and a thin mustache. She said he was wearing a dark-color jacket and dark pants with red shorts underneath with "colorful shoes."

Police said they believe the same man is responsible for an attempted sexual assault at the same apartment complex on Jan. 24.



Officers ask residents of the complex to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Fayetteville Police are also investigating a sexual assault that happened Nov. 20 in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue and a home invasion committed in the 2100 block of Hyde Place on Feb. 17.

Investigators are trying to determine whether all four incidents are related. The four homes in these cases are all within a two-mile radius.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 308-2438 or contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleattempted raperapefayetteville newssexual assault
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Marilyn Manson accuser Esme Bianco speaks out on alleged abuse
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
Wake mom says mask mandate triggers deep childhood trauma
Non-profit looking for holiday donations to help domestic violence victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate resumes work on virus bill after jobless benefit deal
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind bathroom mirror
Credit card dispute puts local NC business in jeopardy
FSU students march in opposition of controversial chancellor selection
'I'm so excited': Wake teachers, staff eager to receive COVID vaccine
UNC-Chapel Hill plans to make full return for fall 2021
Dunn woman has warning to save others from colorectal cancer
Show More
Triangle restaurant owners optimistic about customers returning
LATEST: NCCU offering COVID-19 vaccinations next week
Dr. Cohen, Rev. Barber get COVID-19 vaccines
Fake heiress who scammed NYC elite speaks out after prison release
NTSB: Pilot shut off wrong engine in fatal 2017 helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News