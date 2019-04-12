Fayetteville senior surprises special needs student with prom request

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A senior at E. E. Smith High School can go to prom with anyone, but chose to go with a student with special needs.Khristanny Walker, 18, attended prom her junior year and wanted to make her final year of high school special.She surprised Julian Gaymon, who has dysplasia cerebral palsy, and asked him to attend prom with her."I felt like it was a calling on me saying I needed to take somebody who needed a date. Julian was that person who needed a date," Khristanny said. "I'm very excited because it's very heartwarming. Don't judge a book by its cover. Everybody deserves a chance."Watch the video for the full heartwarming details.