abc11 together

Fayetteville senior surprises special needs student with prom request

EMBED <>More Videos

Khristanny Walker surprised Julian Gaymon, who has dysplasia cerebral palsy, by asking him to the prom.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A senior at E. E. Smith High School can go to prom with anyone, but chose to go with a student with special needs.

Khristanny Walker, 18, attended prom her junior year and wanted to make her final year of high school special.

She surprised Julian Gaymon, who has dysplasia cerebral palsy, and asked him to attend prom with her.
"I felt like it was a calling on me saying I needed to take somebody who needed a date. Julian was that person who needed a date," Khristanny said. "I'm very excited because it's very heartwarming. Don't judge a book by its cover. Everybody deserves a chance."

Watch the video for the full heartwarming details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillespecial needs childrencerebral palsyabc11 togethergood newssurprisepromfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Fort Bragg soldier battling cancer receives hundreds of greeting cards
SummerStage Durham
Triangle business execs participate in Habitat for Humanity CEO Build
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
TOP STORIES
Downtown Durham residents shaken by death, damage after explosion
LATEST: Stretch of Main St. reopens a day after deadly Durham explosion
Video shows rapper's performance of anti-Semitic song at UNC event
WATCH: Surveillance video captures Durham explosion
I-Team: Durham blast a rarity when it comes to natural-gas pipeline incidents
LISTEN: Dispatch audio sheds light on moments after Durham explosion
Fort Bragg soldier battling cancer receives hundreds of greeting cards
Show More
Teeth whitening strips could harm your teeth, study suggests
Financially strapped city recycling programs struggle to sort things out
Some downtown apartment tenants in limbo after Durham explosion
Disney+ to cost $6.99 per month, launch Nov. 12
'He was just such a fixture:' Community remembers Kaffeinate owner
More TOP STORIES News