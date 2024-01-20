After latest sexual assault, Fayetteville Police raise awareness of community resources

A new sexual assault case is prompting Fayetteville PD to encourage victims to seek help, particularly from the Phoenix Center

A new sexual assault case is prompting Fayetteville PD to encourage victims to seek help, particularly from the Phoenix Center

A new sexual assault case is prompting Fayetteville PD to encourage victims to seek help, particularly from the Phoenix Center

A new sexual assault case is prompting Fayetteville PD to encourage victims to seek help, particularly from the Phoenix Center

FAYETTEVILLE.N .C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police say they're investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted after being picked up on Bragg Boulevard.

The case prompted the Fayetteville Police Department to encourage victims to seek help, particularly from the Phoenix Center, the department's partner in supporting sexual assault victims.

"They'll actually respond to the hospital and sit with the rape survivor if they wish to have company, if they wish to have someone sit through all of the medical procedures," said Sgt. Danielle Kocher of the Fayetteville Police's Special Victims Unit. "They'll go to court with them if they want that company as well, and they also do offer services such as therapy sessions."

Whether it happened last night or 10 years ago, it's never too late to at least come forward Sgt. Danielle Kocher, FPD

Fayetteville police's latest data presented to the city council last November showed rape made up about 9% of violent crimes in 2023 when combined with homicides and aggravated assaults. That's 60 rape cases from January to September --a 5% increase from 2022.

However, Kocher said victims don't have to report being sexually assaulted to the police to get support.

"If they want the resources of just getting a kit done because they don't necessarily want to move forward with things right now or go talk to the Phoenix Center, or depending if they utilize some resources on Fort Bragg, they can do that without getting law enforcement involved," Kocher said.

Ultimately, experts and victim advocates said they want victims to know that their needs and concerns will be put front and center, no matter how long it takes for them to come forward.

"Whether it happened last night or 10 years ago, it's never too late to at least come forward," Kocher said. "We could always attempt to investigate everything to our best abilities or give you the resources that you need or unsure of how to get."