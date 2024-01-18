Fayetteville woman killed in head-on crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a head on crash on Wednesday evening.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to calls about a crash in the area of Ramsey Street and Peace Street just after 5 p.m. An investigation found that a white Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 72-year-old Wilburn Bell was driving north on Ramsey Street when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a gold Hyundai Elantra driven by 72-year-old Wanda Eldridge.

Eldridge was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Bell's condition has not been released.

Police have not stated the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Smith at 910-987-4510.

