FBI arrests 'traveling bandit,' wanted in 7 banks robberies in 6 states, including NC

The FBI announced Thursday that it has arrested the man suspected of being the "traveling bandit," who was wanted in at least seven bank robberies in six states, including North Carolina.

Jason Lee Robinson, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was arrested because of his alleged involvement in the robbery of a Capital Bank branch in Aventura, Florida on Dec. 28.

Robinson was taken into custody Thursday morning in Fruita, Colorado, by the FBI.

The FBI said the crime spree began in South Florida on Dec. 28, moved to North Carolina where he hit an Asheville bank, proceeded to Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois, and Utah.

No one was injured during the robberies.


Robinson is being held in federal custody. He was already on probation and had previously served time.
