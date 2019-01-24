Jason Lee Robinson, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was arrested because of his alleged involvement in the robbery of a Capital Bank branch in Aventura, Florida on Dec. 28.
Robinson was taken into custody Thursday morning in Fruita, Colorado, by the FBI.
The FBI said the crime spree began in South Florida on Dec. 28, moved to North Carolina where he hit an Asheville bank, proceeded to Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois, and Utah.
No one was injured during the robberies.
Robinson is being held in federal custody. He was already on probation and had previously served time.