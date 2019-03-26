Uncategorized

Federal court strikes down North Carolina law banning abortion after 20 weeks

EMBED <>More Videos

A federal district court struck down a longstanding NC law that banned abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of a medical emergency.

A federal district court struck down a longstanding North Carolina law that banned abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of a medical emergency, according to the ACLU.

The decision came down Monday.

"State law cannot impose an outright ban that prevents a 'woman (from) choos(ing) to have an abortion before viability,'" U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen, Jr. said in his opinion.

RELATED: North Carolina Republicans propose stricter abortion laws

The judge also noted that his ruling "accords universally with those of other federal courts that have considered the constitutionality of twenty-week bans and similar week- or event-specific abortion bans."

Judge Osteen also referenced "the Supreme Court's clear pronouncements on the pre-viability right to choose to have an abortion" as established over four decades go in Roe v. Wade.

The law was amended in 2016 to further restrict the exception to health emergencies.

The court's decision will take effect in 60 days.

The original lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
uncategorized
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Motel says woman paid for room used by escaped Nash County inmates
Lynn Keel makes first court appearance on charges he killed his wife
Jussie Smollett analysis: 'There is more to this story'
Teacher accused of neglecting, killing Yorkie to appear in court
County in New York declaring state of emergency over measles outbreak
Show More
Drama in courtroom for first day Wake County triple murder trial
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
North Carolina gas prices are only going to rise, AAA says
Woman wins $150K in child support 50 years after divorce
Mass sickness at NC elementary school blamed on sympathy vomiting
More TOP STORIES News