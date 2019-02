North Carolina Republicans propose stricter abortion laws

A new bill filed in the North Carolina General Assembly seeks to strengthen anti-abortion laws in the state. House Bill 28 proposes reducing the number of weeks where it is legal to have an abortion from 20 down to 13.The bill does include a provision which would allow for abortions after 13 weeks in the event of a medical emergency, but the bill outlines the extra work a physician must do to prove to the health department that it really was a medically necessary procedure.The bill comes as Republicans attempt to galvanize anti-abortion supporters.President Donald Trump called for a federal ban on late-term abortions during his State of the Union . Meanwhile, Republican legislators in Mississippi, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee are pushing ahead with plans to stop abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.