Voicemail that appears to be from Amazon is a scam

By
The voicemail claims it is from Amazon and goes on to state that the company is verifying you registered for an Amazon Prime membership and that your account will be debited $108.99.

If you did not authorize this charge, the recorded message asks you to immediately call (800) 497-0817.

The problem is that this voicemail is not from Amazon, but instead from scammers trying to get access to your accounts.

When you get a voicemail like this, never call the number back.

Instead, look up the number directly and call or you can also call your bank or credit card company directly if you have any concerns. Amazon does warn consumers about this scam on its website.
