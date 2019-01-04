Money due back to people who bought Charmin flushable wipes

Did you buy Charmin's Freshmates Flushable Wipes in the last seven years? If so, you could get money as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit.
The lawsuit claimed the wipes are not flushable, Proctor and Gamble denied these allegations but agreed to settle.
If you have proof of purchase when it comes to the wipes, you could get up to $30.00 per household. Without proof of purchase, you could get a 60 cent per-package refund, up to $4.20 per household. For information on how to file a claim click here.
Here is information on another class action settlement you could cash in on.
If you bought a laptop, smartphone or cordless power tool or something with a lithium-ion battery between January of 2000 and May 31st, 2011, you could qualify for part of a $45 million class action settlement.
The lawsuit alleged price-fixing by several manufacturers including Sony and Hitachi. The companies claim no wrongdoing. The deadline to file a claim is January 19th, 2019.
For information on how to file a claim on this settlement click here.
