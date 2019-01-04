PERSONAL FINANCE

Money due back to people who bought Charmin flushable wipes

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you buy Charmin's Freshmates Flushable Wipes in the last seven years? If so, you could get money as part of a lawsuit settlement.

By
Did you buy Charmin's Freshmates Flushable Wipes in the last seven years? If so, you could get money as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed the wipes are not flushable, Proctor and Gamble denied these allegations but agreed to settle.

If you have proof of purchase when it comes to the wipes, you could get up to $30.00 per household. Without proof of purchase, you could get a 60 cent per-package refund, up to $4.20 per household. For information on how to file a claim click here.

Here is information on another class action settlement you could cash in on.

If you bought a laptop, smartphone or cordless power tool or something with a lithium-ion battery between January of 2000 and May 31st, 2011, you could qualify for part of a $45 million class action settlement.

The lawsuit alleged price-fixing by several manufacturers including Sony and Hitachi. The companies claim no wrongdoing. The deadline to file a claim is January 19th, 2019.

For information on how to file a claim on this settlement click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeclass action lawsuitmoneyfinance
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fayetteville ranked worst city in the US for jobs, study claims
Mega Millions jackpot swells to $415M
Numbers drawn for Friday's $370M Mega Millions jackpot
Are some lottery numbers luckier than others?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris slams through windshield on I-40
Man dies after being stabbed outside Wake Inn
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Bladen County inmates help save officer's life
Dead man found inside car crashed into parked vehicles at Durham apartments
Raleigh church hands out free bags of meat to those in need
Durham man charged in Alamance County with attempted child sex crimes
NYC squirrel enjoys egg roll snack
Show More
Suspect charged in murder of Fayetteville man missing nearly a year
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, injures several
SC woman accused of throwing bleach in boyfriend's eyes during fight
Durham woman fights off burglar she surprised in her home
Krispy Kreme delivers doughnuts to 'heartbroken' officers
More News