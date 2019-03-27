RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh-based company said it's working to cut down on fundraising fraud by offering protections to both donors and recipients.
CoFund Health allows users to start online fundraising campaigns for health-related expenses.
Co-founders Matt Martin and Burke Williams said crowdfunding sites can be used by thieves looking to exploit the kindness of strangers.
RELATED: 4 ways to spot a GoFundMe scam
To cut down the risk of people pretending to be someone else to get money, CoFund Health requires beneficiaries to approve a campaign before it can go public.
The named beneficiary is also the only person who can spend money raised through the site, and money raised can only be used to pay for health care expenses.
The donations are given to the beneficiary as a pharmacy benefit card or a debit card that can only be used to pay health care providers or insurance companies.
Raleigh company offers protection against fundraising fraud
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News