scam

Don't share senior portraits! Scammers, hackers can take advantage of #ClassOf2020 challenge, BBB warns

A new social media challenge seems harmless: It asks people to share their senior year portraits to show support for the class of 2020, who may finish high school in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Better Business Bureau, however, said scammers and hackers can easily take advantage of these posts.

Many of these #ClassOf2020 posts include high school names and graduation years, which are common online security questions. Simply scrolling through this hashtag lets anyone find this information, and an internet search can reveal more information, like birth date and hometown.

A variety of new challenges are also asking people to post information about the cars they own and other "favorite things" that are commonly used passwords or security questions.

BBB cautions everyone to be aware of what they are sharing. Even if you think it's just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else.

The BBB offers these tips to stay safe on social media:

  • Resist the temptation to play along. While it's fun to see other's posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.
  • Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.
  • Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehackingbetter business bureausocial mediau.s. & worldscam
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM
FDA warns about at-home COVID-19 test kit scams
Beware these COVID-19 scams, which have bilked consumers of nearly $6M
Coronavirus stimulus check scams, other COVID-19 hoaxes
Got a call about claiming your stimulus check? It's a scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on efforts to slow spread of COVID-19
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies
Truck gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
Show More
Stores launching 'Hero Hours' to help first responders
Watch out for scams related to your stimulus money
105-year-old NC woman recalls father being ill during 1918 flu
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
Remembering the Notre Dame fire: 1 year later
More TOP STORIES News