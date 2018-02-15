CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS

Fire breaks out at Duke Energy substation in Eastover

Fire crews battle fire at electrical substation in Cumberland County (Credit: Dana Turner/Facebook)

EASTOVER, NC (WTVD) --
Fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out at an electrical substation in Eastover on Thursday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

An eyewitness told ABC11 crews they saw the fire around 8:30 a.m. on Beard Road.



Duke Energy was preparing to do some work on a permanent substation on Beard Road and brought in a temporary (mobile, truck-mounted) substation and was in the process of hooking that up when the temporary station caught fire about 7:30 a.m., Duke Energy officials told ABC11.

There were no Duke Energy staff members at the site when the fire started.

The fire was out in about 30 minutes.

According to Duke Energy's website, several power outages were reported following the incident, including several elementary schools. About 2,600 customers lost power.

Duke Energy brought the permanent station back online to provide power.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecumberland county newsduke energyEastoverCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY NEWS
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
County-by-County: Where to get free school supplies for your student
From homeless to homeowner: Marine veteran gifted with new house
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
Fayetteville diaper bank helps homeless veteran moms
More cumberland county news
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News