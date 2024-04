Fire destroys home in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large house caught fire in Durham on Friday.

Chopper 11 flew over the home on South Bend Drive, which is located in southern Durham County off Fayetteville Road south of The Streets at Southpoint.

Firefighters were still dousing the home with water when Chopper 11 arrived.

The fire had already burned through the house's roof and destroyed most if not all of the home.

ABC11 is working to get more information from fire officials about the investigation.