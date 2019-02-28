Firearm, knives confiscated at RDU security checkpoints

EMBED <>More Videos

TSA officers at the RDU Airport have a new warning for travelers.

By
Updated 26 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- TSA officers at the RDU Airport have a new warning for travelers after they discovered a firearm and two knives in the carry-on bags of three passengers at security checkpoints last week.

TSA reminds travelers that taking a firearm to a checkpoint can result in your arrest and a $13,000 fine.

TSA provided the following details about the confiscated weapons:

Feb. 19: A loaded .380 Smith & Wesson was discovered with a rounded chamber. The passenger was cited by law enforcement officers for carrying a concealed weapon.

Feb. 22: A double-edged knife was discovered during X-ray screening. The knife was confiscated by law enforcement officers and the passenger received a citation.

Feb. 24: Another passenger was cited by local law enforcement for carrying a concealed weapon after TSA officers discovered a butterfly knife.

Unloaded firearms and knives are allowed in checked bags, but you have to comply with local and federal rules.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
raleighrdutsaguns
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found safe in Raleigh
Updated an hour ago
'It hurt a lot,' some say of Duke's rejection of light-rail project.
Updated 42 minutes ago
Deputy fired in Hania Aguilar case says DNA 'was never passed over' to him
Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies, Wake County woman charged
Updated 2 hours ago
Amazon going green with weekly delivery option
Updated 11 minutes ago
2 weeks after Raleigh apartment fire, roommates starting over
Updated 3 hours ago
Man accused of shooting 2 Walgreens employees released from hospital
Show More
Black History Month: Raleigh's Washington School celebrates rich tradition
Fayetteville fire chief to retire after 35 years of service
Updated 21 minutes ago
Historical marker planned for Franklin Street to honor 'Chapel Hill 9'
Raleigh-based 'Zookies Cookies' featured on ABC's Shark Tank
Grammy-winning producer brings life experience, history to NC classroom
More TOP STORIES News