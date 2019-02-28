Firearm, knives confiscated at RDU security checkpoints

Updated 26 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- TSA officers at the RDU Airport have a new warning for travelers after they discovered a firearm and two knives in the carry-on bags of three passengers at security checkpoints last week.TSA reminds travelers that taking a firearm to a checkpoint can result in your arrest and a $13,000 fine.TSA provided the following details about the confiscated weapons:Feb. 19: A loaded .380 Smith & Wesson was discovered with a rounded chamber. The passenger was cited by law enforcement officers for carrying a concealed weapon.Feb. 22: A double-edged knife was discovered during X-ray screening. The knife was confiscated by law enforcement officers and the passenger received a citation.Feb. 24: Another passenger was cited by local law enforcement for carrying a concealed weapon after TSA officers discovered a butterfly knife.Unloaded firearms and knives are allowed in checked bags, but you have to comply with local and federal rules.