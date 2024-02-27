Level 1 severe weather risk for the Triangle this afternoon, damaging winds possible

Wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. through tonight.

Wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. through tonight.

Wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. through tonight.

Wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. through tonight.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A strong cold front will barrel through the Triangle late Wednesday bringing the potential for a squall line of gusty showers and isolated storms. This will be followed by a rapid change to colder weather.

There is now a level 1 severe weather risk from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. for parts of the Triangle. Damaging winds being the main threat.

Due to the threat of gusty winds, there could also be spotty power outages. Wednesday is a First Alert Day for ABC11 audiences.

Weather Change Timeline

Skies remained cloudy Tuesday night and with a warm air mass well entrenched in the area, overnight temps dropped very little, bottoming out in the upper 50s.

This sets the stage for a very warm day on Wednesday and despite very little, if any, sunshine, temperatures will reach the mid-70s. The record high tomorrow is 81, set in 2011 and if the sun were to break through the cloud cover for a few hours we could make a run at the 80-degree mark.

The cold front reaches the area Wednesday, and the latest hi-res model timing supports a late-afternoon thunderstorm with the actual frontal passage. We'll have all kinds of strong wind on both sides of the front, with gusts nearing 50 mph in spots before the gradient diminishes later Wednesday night.

The risk of severe weather in the Triangle is fairly low. If there is any severe weather it is likely to be in the form of damaging winds.

Showers linger into the early hours of Wednesday evening and then clouds hold through the remainder of the night.

Temperatures will plummet Wednesday evening and drop to near-freezing during the night.

LIVE ABC11 DOPPLERNET RADAR

SEE ALSO | Tornado watch vs warning: Here's the difference and what they mean during severe weather

A trailing wave of low pressure is likely to bring us some rain Friday afternoon into Friday night, then Saturday will turn out dry and warmer.