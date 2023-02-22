Florida bill would ban dogs from sticking head out windows, sitting in laps in moving cars

Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of moving cars.

Other aspects of the bill include making it illegal to declaw cats and limiting the time that animals can be tethered outside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- What says joy more than a dog with its head out of the window of a moving car? That might soon become illegal in Florida.

It's part of an animal welfare bill making its way through the state's senate.

The measure would ban owners from letting dogs put their heads out of the windows of moving vehicles and sit in laps.

Experts say the safety of the act is debatable but, if a window is open enough for a dog to stick its head out, they could potentially jump out.

Sticking their heads out of windows also allows for dogs to get foreign objects in their eyes.

Other aspects of the bill include making it illegal to declaw cats and limiting the time that animals can be tethered outside.

The measure would also create a registry of animal abusers.