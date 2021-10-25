Florida trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler on side of highway: Video

Footage released by FHP Miami shows a trooper pull over on Interstate 95 near El Portal, Florida on Oct. 16. He then proceeds to perform first aid on the toddler. A good Samaritan came to help, too, who had an anti-choking device.
"Trooper Mathieu's first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness," FHP Miami said.
Trooper Mathieu recently responded to an emergency involving a 1 year old toddler who was unresponsive on I-95.— FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 24, 2021
Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness! #Hero pic.twitter.com/BAKTWmGP37