choking

Florida trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler on side of highway: Video

Police video captured the incident, which took place near El Portal, Florida
By Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler

EL PORTAL, Fla. -- A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and good Samaritan revived a toddler who was choking and unresponsive on the side of a highway earlier this month. And the whole interaction was caught on video.

Footage released by FHP Miami shows a trooper pull over on Interstate 95 near El Portal, Florida on Oct. 16. He then proceeds to perform first aid on the toddler. A good Samaritan came to help, too, who had an anti-choking device.

RELATED: Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair: video

"Trooper Mathieu's first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness," FHP Miami said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadashcam videocaught on videogood samaritanu.s. & worldgood newschokingcaught on camera
CHOKING
College student dies after competing in hot dog eating contest
Hoke County firefighters save infant who swallowed penny
Louisburg man charged in choking death of father, deputies say
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News