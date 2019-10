Florida man arrested in 1990 cold case rape in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Florida man already in jail is waiting to be brought back to North Carolina after being charged in a cold case rape dating back to 1990. Fayetteville Police said that in January 1990 , a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at the Bordeaux Shopping Center - and then raped.Fayetteville Police said Friday that Timothy Keller, 60, is the rape suspect.The case went unsolved for years. But a previous arrest of Keller prompted a review of several case files from that time period.That led to the case being reopened and charges being filed.Keller is serving a 20-year sentence in Florida on unrelated charges.Keller is also the suspect in another Fayetteville rape case from 1990.