FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Florida man already in jail is waiting to be brought back to North Carolina after being charged in a cold case rape dating back to 1990.
Fayetteville Police said that in January 1990, a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at the Bordeaux Shopping Center - and then raped.
Fayetteville Police said Friday that Timothy Keller, 60, is the rape suspect.
The case went unsolved for years. But a previous arrest of Keller prompted a review of several case files from that time period.
That led to the case being reopened and charges being filed.
Keller is serving a 20-year sentence in Florida on unrelated charges.
Keller is also the suspect in another Fayetteville rape case from 1990.
Florida man arrested in 1990 cold case rape in Fayetteville
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News