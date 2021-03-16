plane crash

3 dead, including young boy, after small plane crashes into a car on a Florida road

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida -- Three people were killed, including a young boy, and another was seriously injured after a single-engine aircraft crashed into a car on a roadway in Florida on Monday, officials said.

Two victims were on board the Beechcraft Bonanza plane, which crashed near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fire Chief Marcellino Rodriguez told CNN.

A woman and a boy who were in the car were transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to Rodriguez.

In an update later in the day, officials told local reporters the child did not survive.

Witnesses reported that the wing touched the ground first before crashing into the vehicle, he said.

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A neighbor who caught the crash on her RING video told CNN it was lucky that she happened to be inside at the time of the crash, as she normally walks her kids every afternoon near the same spot.

"It was very close to my door," Anabel Fernandez said. "We bought this home last year and we see a lot of aircrafts that are so close. Every time we are in the pool in the backyard, the planes are so close it's almost like you can touch them."

North Perry Airport caters to private and charter flights and has four runways, the longest being 3,350 feet, according to its website.

CNN has reached out to North Perry Airport for more information.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the fatal crash.

Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
