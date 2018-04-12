U.S. & WORLD

135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak recalled

More than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products are being recalled. (KFSN)

More than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products are being recalled. Conagra Brands Incorporated said they might be contaminated with bone and other materials.

The recall affects the Banquet Family-Size Six Salisbury Steaks and Brown Gravy with a best by date of September 1st, 2019, printed on the package. The affected items were produced on March 10th of this year.

At least three people have reported suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat.
