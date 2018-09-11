FOOD & DRINK

Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists

Michelle Young
As preparations begin for Hurricane Florence, grocery stores are filled with people trying to get the necessary items for their families.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has recommended that you have at least a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food items on-hand.



The Food Bank is busy stocking all of their designated disaster relief agencies with emergency food.

If you are in need of their assistance, click here to find an agency near you.
Red Cross prepares to help those in need of shelter
Here's a list of area shelters and emergency operations centers opening because of Hurricane Florence.


In addition to food, don't forget your personal hygiene items, medications, and any specific needs for your children and pets.

It's also critical to remember to secure your important documents, such as insurance policies, passports, and social security cards.

