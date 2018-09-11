Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina has recommended that you have at least a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food items on-hand.
The Food Bank is busy stocking all of their designated disaster relief agencies with emergency food.
If you are in need of their assistance, click here to find an agency near you.
In addition to food, don't forget your personal hygiene items, medications, and any specific needs for your children and pets.
It's also critical to remember to secure your important documents, such as insurance policies, passports, and social security cards.
