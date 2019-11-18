abc11 together

Food Innovation Lab opening in NC

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The new North Carolina Food Innovation Lab is opening up in Kannapolis. The NC Food Innovation Lab is the nation's only facility with capabilities dedicated to support the plant-based food innovators of tomorrow.

NCFIL brings together the latest in food processing equipment, expert food scientists and partners from across the state to help food companies and entrepreneurs get their products to market quickly and effectively.

Click here for more information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvegetableabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Zebulon Good Samaritan walks to raise funds for man burned in explosion
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Shop NRM Thrift Store and help others for the holiday
Shark Tank-like competition gives grants to young Durham entrepreneurs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Air Force airman accused of murder at Raleigh nightclub
2 taken to hospital after shootings a mile apart in Durham
Fired Cook Out cashier refutes story about refusing to serve officer
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Durham wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some
Unleash the hounds!
Marine deserter accused of murder urged to turn himself in
Show More
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Five Below starts selling things over $5
Poll: 70 percent think Trump actions with Ukraine were wrong
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
Raleigh store clerk speaks after thumb nearly cut off during robbery
More TOP STORIES News