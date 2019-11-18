RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The new North Carolina Food Innovation Lab is opening up in Kannapolis. The NC Food Innovation Lab is the nation's only facility with capabilities dedicated to support the plant-based food innovators of tomorrow.
NCFIL brings together the latest in food processing equipment, expert food scientists and partners from across the state to help food companies and entrepreneurs get their products to market quickly and effectively.
Click here for more information
Food Innovation Lab opening in NC
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News