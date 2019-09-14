Taste of the NC State Fair arrives in the Triangle

Fans of North Carolina's state fair have an opportunity to score discounted tickets and taste a couple of deep-fried favorites this weekend -- at a pop-up opportunity called A Taste of the Fair.It features a brightly colored food truck, first spotted at the Streets at Southpoint Mall on Saturday.Abby Draper's on the team publicizing the fair this year and she said the tables set up near the truck give fans a chance to "purchase advance tickets, take a spin at the wheel to win some state fair prizes, try some mac and cheese and fried Oreos."A couple at that table, the Russells, said they live near the fairgrounds and have years of memories from past fairs."Twenty years, actually, probably going on 20 years," Sean Russell said.Jacki Russell welcomed the opportunity to buy tickets without having to wait more than a few minutes."Yeah, I think so, because sometimes I don't remember to do it when I'm online," she said. "Do it when I'm walking by, this is easier!"They also got a chance at some extra, free swag after their purchases."T-shirts, coasters, sunglasses, anything you could want," Draper said.Fans who missed the pop up ticket purchase opportunity at Southpoint get two more chances in Raleigh on Sunday."Food truck is making two stops," Draper said. "One at the Raleigh flea market and another at the bluegrass festival!"It will be at the Raleigh Flea Market from 9 a.m. until noon and then North Hills from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The fair begins on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Raleigh fairgrounds.