Kindergartners deliver 400 pounds of food to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday brought a very special delivery from some very small donors.
It's an annual tradition for Chesterbrook Academy Elementary School. They collect the food and drop it off to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for people in need.
"I get to take care of those people and they don't have anything," 6-year-old Will Vish said.
Will, with the other kindergartners, helped unload a bus full of donated food.
"As 5-year-olds, this is their foundation so this will instill those types of characteristics in them to always want to give and know that it's OK to give to other people in need and less fortunate than they are," teacher Tomeshia Lyons said.
And it's perfect timing for the food bank.
"Whether it's families who are trying to provide gifts for their children or kids are out of school and they're not getting this free and reduced price lunches families have a hard time putting food on the table. So to have this influx of food at this time is helpful," said Jessica Whichard with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
The class donated 410 pounds of food which will feed about 341 people. Learning they're never too young to make a difference in their community.
If you want to get involved, you can donate food yourself at the ABC11 Together Food Drive on December 11. There will be drive up and drop off locations at Food Lions throughout the Triangle.
