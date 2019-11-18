ABC11 Together Food Drive

ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together

ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive is an important time that our viewers can join with us to help re-stock the shelves at local food banks.

This year's goal is to provide 1.3 million meals for our neighbors in need by giving to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC.

The drive kicks off on November 23 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade where can donate non-perishable items. There are also donations bins set up at your local Food Lion store. Not sure what to donate? Check out the food bank's most needed items list.

Drive-thur Day December 11th


On December 11th you can be a part of all the action, meet our anchors and sponsors, and drop your donations off in person at three Food Lion locations:

- Raleigh: 1121 Falls River Ave, Unit 101. Raleigh, NC 27614-6733

- Durham: 4711 Hope Valley Rd Durham, NC 27707

- Fayetteville: 151 Westwood Shopping Center Fayetteville NC 28314

A big thanks to our 2019 ABC11 Food Drive sponsors, Food Lion Feeds and US Foods!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcumberland countywake countydurham countychristmas paradefood driveraleigh christmas paradeabc11 together food drive
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE
Holiday season means busy times for Food Bank
ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 12, 2019
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
$100,000 in red meat, chicken donated to Food Bank by U.S. Foods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville HS cancels controversial 'Gender-Bender' spirit day
Wife remembers veteran killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Air Force airman accused of murder at Raleigh nightclub
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
These black women business owners are making their mark in Durham
Dollar Tree may be selling unsafe drugs, cosmetics, FDA says
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Show More
2 taken to hospital after shootings a mile apart in Durham
More than 10K holiday cards written for troops overseas
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Wake County tourism leaders want to ensure all are welcome
How to make your battery last longer
More TOP STORIES News