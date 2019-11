ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive: Fighting hunger together

Drive-thur Day December 11th

A big thanks to our 2019 ABC11 Food Drive sponsors, Food Lion Feeds and US Foods!

ABC11 Together's Annual Food Drive is an important time that our viewers can join with us to help re-stock the shelves at local food banks.This year's goal is to providefor our neighbors in need by giving to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC The drive kicks off on November 23 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade where can donate non-perishable items. There are also donations bins set up at your local Food Lion store . Not sure what to donate? Check out the food bank's most needed items list On December 11th you can be a part of all the action, meet our anchors and sponsors, and drop your donations off in person at three Food Lion locations:- Raleigh: 1121 Falls River Ave, Unit 101. Raleigh, NC 27614-6733- Durham: 4711 Hope Valley Rd Durham, NC 27707- Fayetteville: 151 Westwood Shopping Center Fayetteville NC 28314