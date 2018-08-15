KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Crabtree Valley Mall the first new Krispy Kreme kiosk in the U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Doughnut lovers, we have good news! Raleigh is getting another Krispy Kreme location.

RELATED: Downtown Raleigh Krispy Kreme to stay another 20 years

Crabtree Valley Mall will soon be welcoming a new Krispy Kreme property that's the first of its kind in the United States -- a kiosk which resembles the brand's iconic green and white doughnut box!

It will serve a variety of the company's favorite doughnuts.

The kiosk is scheduled to open in late August and will be located on the first floor of the mall near Macy's.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodkrispy kremedonutsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme brings back Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for World Chocolate Day
Yum! Krispy Kreme releases summer-themed doughnut flavors
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Free Krispy Kreme doughnut on National Doughnut Day
More krispy kreme
FOOD & DRINK
Nash County man grows world record cantaloupe
Mariscos Los Cabos brings Baja-style fare to Durham
They hope you'll be "lovin' it:" Changes are coming to McDonald's
New Italian eatery Cucciolo Osteria now open in downtown Durham
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pregnant mom, 2 daughters missing in Colorado have NC ties
Raleigh homeowner turns tables on knife-wielding burglar
Report: Glyphosate, weed-killing ingredient linked to cancer, found in cereals
Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
'Shoot me:' Report details moments before fatal officer-involved shooting in Durham
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Show More
5 dog-friendly beaches in NC your pet will love!
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of Durham man on grandmother's porch
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
2 lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K from schools
More News