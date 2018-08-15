Krispy Kreme to open kiosk at Crabtree Valley Mall

Doughnut lovers, we have good news! Raleigh is getting another Krispy Kreme location.Crabtree Valley Mall will soon be welcoming a new Krispy Kreme property that's the first of its kind in the United States -- a kiosk which resembles the brand's iconic green and white doughnut box!It will serve a variety of the company's favorite doughnuts.The kiosk is scheduled to open in late August and will be located on the first floor of the mall near Macy's.