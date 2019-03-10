food

Maple View Farm Ice Cream co-founder Bob Nutter dies at age 90

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Maple View Farm Ice Cream co-founder Bob Nutter, also known as Farmer Bob, passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 90.

According to an announcement on Maple View's Facebook page, Nutter passed away at the farm surrounded by his family.

Nutter and his family moved from Maine to North Carolina in 1963 and moved Maple View Farm with them.

In 2001, Farmer Bob and his daughter Arlene Nutter Brosig founded Maple View Farm Ice Cream.



The announcement said Nutter built Maple View Agricultural and Educational Center to help youth learn about where their food originates.

Nutter also created a fund through Triangle Community Foundation to promote literacy in Orange County.

The farm says "thoughts and prayers are with Farmer Bob's family and friends."

A celebration of life will be held on April 6 in Chapel Hill.
