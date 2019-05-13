Catholic Charities set to open community food pantry in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tens of thousands of people in Durham and Orange County are currently food insecure but Catholic Charities is hoping the work it's doing will help to change that.New and improved with the ability to store and distribute more food than ever, the $1.7 million Durham Community Food pantry is set to feed about 4,500 people monthly when it opens next week."It is so exciting. Just to be able to partner with other community members and to come and not only provide food but other solutions to help transform folks' lives," said Lisa Perkins, Catholic Charities executive director.When Catholic Charities realized about 65,000 people in Durham and Orange Counties live food insecure, it wanted this new facility to be a part of the solution."Families shouldn't have to send children to bed hungry. Children shouldn't have to go to school hungry and we hope to be a part of ending that," Perkins said.The pantry is set to open to families next week on May 22. They'll be able to get in and out in about 20 minutes but there will also be people at the pantry to help families get long term help as well.