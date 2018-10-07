FARMING

North Carolina farmers still recovering from Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Fall should be a time for harvest for North Carolina farmers but many are left to salvage what's left after Florence devastated their crops.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fall should be a time of harvest for North Carolina farmers but many are left to salvage what's left after Florence devastated their crops.

Moore's Produce in Meadow, that's in Johnston County, shares photos of their crops post-storm.

Moore's bring what it has, a vibrant display of vegetables, to the State Farmer's Market in Raleigh.

"We got greens, such as collards, mustards, turnips," Garrett Strickland with Moore's Produce said.

Florence devastated the forty acre farm.

"What it didn't drown, the wind and the rain just beat the leaves off the plants. The plants were stressed out real bad," Strickland said. "They just died."

The North Carolina Farm Bureau estimates the state sustained $1.2 billion in agricultural damages in Florence, that's double the damage from Matthew.

Dennis Lee of Debra Lee's Produce told ABC11 that nearly all of his crop on the 500 acres he tends was lost.

"There's a lot of farmers that if they don't get help, the ain't going to be able to make it," Lee confessed.

Lee said help from the government is a necessity. "I mean, it's critical. For farmers, the last three of four years have been bad."

The North Carolina Farm Bureau noted that some farmers have endured hurricanes or flooding 3 out of the last 4 years - many on the verge of bankruptcy and not in a flood zone.

"It's taken a lot. The income we had coming in every day is taken way back," Lee said.

Matthew and now Florence have both taken a toll.

The NC State Bureau went on to note that even with government help, it may not be enough. Nor will the insurance, saying that most farmers can't get insurance on their crops. Right now, it says it's working on a state and federal level to secure as much aid as it can.

Until aid comes through, farmers are left to wait.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfarmers marketfarmingfoodharvesthurricane florenceNCJohnston CountyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FARMING
Florence Relief Fund established to support state's farmers and rural neighbors
Crop damage, livestock losses in NC to be more than $1.1B due to hurricane
Drone 11 flies over Johnston County tobacco field
Tariff trade battle harvesting angst among NC farmers
More farming
FOOD & DRINK
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
Craving Italian? Check out Clayton's top 5 choices
Breakfast and brunch chain First Watch opens a new location in Durham
What's on the menu for the 2018 NC State Fair
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Michael heading toward North Carolina
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
Eric Reid becomes first Panther to kneel during national anthem
20 dead following crash involving limousine in upstate NY
Man wanted in fatal shooting of Durham woman
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
18-year-old man found shot, lying in grass in Durham
Missing Raleigh teen found safe after Silver Alert
Show More
Harnett County teacher accused of giving drugs to student
Man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Southern Pines
'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76
'Tremendous victory': Trump celebrates Kavanaugh win
Dozens rally outside Raleigh Legislative Building following Kavanaugh confirmation
More News