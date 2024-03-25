Local farmers are taking precaution to protect strawberries from low temperatures

David Pope owns Pope's Strawberry Farms in Knightdale. He must take extra precautions to make sure his strawberry crop stays safe.

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The calendar says spring, but it's feeling like winter outside.

It's the time of year when local farmers must prepare their crops that would not normally see these low temperatures.

ABC11 spoke with David Pope, who owns Pope's Strawberry Farms in Knightdale.

Pope said he must take extra precautions to make sure his strawberry crop stays safe and that they are ready for harvest.

While strawberry crown tissue isn't usually injured until it reaches 20 F, damage to flowers and fruit can occur when the tissue temperature reaches 30 F.

The blossoms are more sensitive to freezing than the leaves, and they become more cold-sensitive as they open and bloom.

Last year in March, local farmers also took steps to protect their crops during a cold snap.

A chilly start to the work week is causing concern for farmers who are trying to protect their crops from being impacted.

There are normally two common methods to protect strawberries, including overhead irrigation and floating fabric row covers.

Terri Bennett says it's about five degrees warmer under a row cover. She is a manager at Eno River Farm in Hillsborough.

"We're already starting to get fruit, so we're about four weeks out to get fruit. And the concern is the extension of the cold weather will harm the fruit and it can cause them to be deformed if it gets too much colder," Bennett told ABC11 in 2023.