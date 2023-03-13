Local farms take steps to protect crops during cold snap

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chilly start to the work week is causing concern for farmers who are trying to protect their crops from being impacted.

The snow that fell across the Triangle on Sunday combined with freezing temperatures forced them to take action to shield their crops.

This comes after a really warm February, which led to an earlier grow season.

ACC BASKETBALL: March Madness 2023 | Here's where Duke and NC State landed on the Selection Sunday bracket, UNC out

Eno River Farm in Hillsborough has strawberries and blueberries. They're using road covers to protect the strawberries, placing them on a raised bed to insulate them.

Manager Terri Bennett says it's about five degrees warmer under that extra layer.

"We're already starting to get fruit, so we're about four weeks out to get fruit. And the concern is the extension of the cold weather will harm the fruit and it can cause them to be deformed, if it gets too much colder," said Bennett.

The farm added they'll also frost protect for their blueberries using overhead irrigation that leads to ice forming on the plant, which insulates the fruit.

They initially planted back in September and hope to have their strawberries ready by mid to late next month.