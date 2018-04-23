NOW OPEN

Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue

EMBED </>More Videos

County Fare offers rotating food trucks and lots of beer in Durham!

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Triangle's first food-truck focused venue, County Fare, is now open in Durham.

Co-owner Steve Frasher says to think of it as a rotating mini-food truck rodeo every day.

"You can go on a Monday, come back on a Wednesday and it will be totally different trucks and totally different menus," Frasher said.

County Fare is at 1920 Chapel Hill Road in Durham, about a mile from downtown. The food trucks will rotate daily.

There is also a full-service beer garden, indoor/outdoor dining options, and a kitchen will soon open. The food truck corral is inspired by classic red barns found on a farm.

There are 30 different beers on tap along with cans, wine, and cider. The beers pour from the bottom up. Co-owner Richard Savarino says it's one of the largest bottoms up systems in the world at one bar.

County Fare will also feature music, corn hole, and a bocce court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddurham county newsrestaurantsfood truckNow OpenDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh
NOW OPEN in Raleigh: Special discounts at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
More Now Open
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News