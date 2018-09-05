FOOD & DRINK

Party's over! New rule bans hard alcohol at college frat houses

EMBED </>More Videos

The association for fraternities in the U.S. and Canada says most of its members have one year to ban hard alcohol ((P Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By
INDIANAPOLIS --
In a near-unanimous vote by the North-American Interfraternity Conference, more than 6,100 fraternity chapters across 800 campuses in the U.S. will ban hard liquor at chapter events and frat houses.

The move follows alcohol-related deaths in 2017 at Louisiana State University and Penn State University.

The ban will include hard alcohol with more than 15 percent alcohol by volume unless it is served by a third party vendor.

Leaders are giving fraternities until Sept. 1, 2019, to comply by the rule.

"This action shows fraternities' clear commitment and leadership to further their focus on the safety of members and all in our communities," said Judson Horras, president and CEO of the Carmel.

Specifically, the ban will include vodka, tequila, and other hard liquor.

"With all NIC fraternities implementing this critical change, it will provide strong support for fraternities to move as one to make campus communities safer," Gutwein said in a NIC news release.

The NIC said the new rule follows the adoption of other alcohol-related initiatives in the past year, including a conferencewide adoption of good-Samaritan medical policies, piloting further measures to reduce alcohol, and advocating for stronger anti-hazing laws.

Study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90
When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodalcoholfraternitydrinkingcollege
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
FOOD & DRINK
National Cheese Pizza Day
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Bella's Wood Fired Pizza debuts downtown
Curry, ice cream and brews: 3 new Raleigh businesses to visit now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen dead after 'playing with gun' in Fayetteville home, police say
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Fayetteville police investigating after passerby finds woman's body on road
Virginia man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Colin Kaepernick billboard hangs high above California Nike store
Veteran career expo to be held at NC State Wednesday morning
Show More
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Florida child killed by falling tree as Gordon strikes land
At Raleigh city council meeting, emotions boil over about police accountability
Kids, parents sound off to Wake school board: 'Please don't reassign us'
Raleigh apartment maintenance man accused of trying to rape tenant
More News