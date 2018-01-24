BUZZWORTHY

Police: Angry Taco Bell employee beans supervisor with burrito

Bean burrito (Credit: Taco Bell)

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina --
One South Carolina Taco Bell employee is giving a new meaning to "fast-food."

According to Spartanburg police, an employee who was upset after being assigned a morning shift threw a hot burrito at his supervisor.

Police said the incident happened Monday after the supervisor told the employee to "stop being a crybaby," right before she was beaned.

The woman had turned away when melted cheese from the airborne burrito splattered her left arm, side, and leg, the police report states.

However, police said the irate fast-food worker didn't stop there. He also took off his headset, broke it on his knee, and "stormed out."

So far, no arrests have been made; workers said there have been no other burrito casualties.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtaco bellfast food restaurantbuzzworthySouth Carolina
BUZZWORTHY
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Your credit score may soon be going up
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News