Investigation underway after body found at UNC-Chapel Hill outdoor amphitheater, officials say

UNC Police responded to a call at The Forest Theater on South Boundary St at 3:30am on Sat, Sept. 4 and found a deceased individual. There is no ongoing threat. — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) September 4, 2021

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina Chapel Hill police are investigating after a body was found at the Forest Theater early Saturday morning.Just before 9:15 a.m., students were alerted to the incident that occurred along South Boundary Street at 3:30 a.m.The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.Police believe there to be no threat to the public.