unc

Investigation underway after body found at UNC-Chapel Hill outdoor amphitheater, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina Chapel Hill police are investigating after a body was found at the Forest Theater early Saturday morning.

Just before 9:15 a.m., students were alerted to the incident that occurred along South Boundary Street at 3:30 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.


Police believe there to be no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chapel hilluncbody found
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNC
UNC seeks new journalism dean after Nikole-Hannah Jones controversy
Virginia Tech holds off Howell, No. 10 North Carolina 17-10
Pediatricians wrestle with treating COVID, getting parents onboard
UNC-Chapel Hill students call for stricter COVID-19 protocols
TOP STORIES
16-year-old critically injured in Fayetteville shooting, police say
North Carolina federal unemployment benefits expire Saturday
UNC seeks new journalism dean after Nikole-Hannah Jones controversy
HVAC business still waiting for $45,000 from work at Raleigh mansion
Virginia Tech holds off Howell, No. 10 North Carolina 17-10
Charlotte tops Duke 31-28 for 1st win over Power 5 team
Show More
At-home COVID-19 tests offer quick results but there are downsides
Parents concerned after NC HS quiz asks about being a drug dealer
Pediatricians wrestle with treating COVID, getting parents onboard
LATEST: More than 37k more vaccine doses reported in NC
UNC-Chapel Hill students call for stricter COVID-19 protocols
More TOP STORIES News