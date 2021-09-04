Investigation underway after body found at UNC-Chapel Hill outdoor amphitheater, officials say

Just before 9:15 a.m., students were alerted to the incident that occurred along South Boundary Street at 3:30 a.m.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
UNC Police responded to a call at The Forest Theater on South Boundary St at 3:30am on Sat, Sept. 4 and found a deceased individual. There is no ongoing threat.— Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) September 4, 2021
Police believe there to be no threat to the public.
