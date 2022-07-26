Arrest made in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier in Moore County

A Greensboro man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a Fort Bragg soldier in Moore County.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest Tuesday following the weekend shooting death of a Fort Bragg soldier in the Pinebluff area.

Sheriff's investigators arrested Malik Anthony Williams, 25, of Greensboro on Tuesday.

Williams was charged with one count of first-degree murder and was taken to the Moore County Detention Center with no bond.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 3:30 a.m. during a large gathering in the 200 block of Primrose Path in Pinebluff.

The soldier, Keith Martinez Wright Jr., 29, was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. Wright was also the father of four children.

Four other people, including Wright's mother, were also shot but are expected to recover.

Sheriff's investigators are still working to identify additional witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at (910) 947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444.

Williams has a first court appearance set for Thursday in Moore County District Court.