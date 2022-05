Fort Bragg soldier killed in Afghanistan to be honored

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special tribute will take place on Thursday for a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in Afghanistan The Army will add the name of Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss to the Memorial Wall located next to the headquarters building.The 23-year-old was killed in an attack on Kabul Airport last August.U.S. troops were helping with evacuations out of Afghanistan.Knauss was among 13 U.S service members killed in the bombing.