FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special tribute will take place on Thursday for a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.
The Army will add the name of Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss to the Memorial Wall located next to the headquarters building.
The 23-year-old was killed in an attack on Kabul Airport last August.
U.S. troops were helping with evacuations out of Afghanistan.
Knauss was among 13 U.S service members killed in the bombing.
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Afghanistan to be honored
