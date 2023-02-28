Search underway for Franklin County attempted murder suspect

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the charges stem from a domestic assault that happened Monday night in Louisburg.

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for an attempted murder suspect in Franklin County.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 60-year-old Alejandro Cruz Palacios. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the charges stem from a domestic assault that happened Monday night at a home on Bridgewater Drive in Louisburg.

Palacios could be driving a 1999 red Dodge Ram truck with the license plate number JCY-3593.

Palacios is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who has information regarding Palacios' whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (919) 496-2186 or call 911.