Raleigh church provides free COVID-19 tests, gives away food packages to help those struggling in pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. St. Matthew AME Church in Raleigh gave away free packages of food and provide COVID-19 testing.

Saturday morning, people came in droves in spite of Saturday's rain.

"We thank God for those who donated this food. We give it to those who cannot have for themselves," said Marion Robinson, pastor of St. Matthews, A.M.E. Church.

The event happened on the church grounds at 1629 Bennett Street near East Raleigh.

Pastor Marion Robinson lifted up praise because he knows this massive turnout will feed families who are struggling during this pandemic.

Organizers said the community and groups like the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina provided the food and the support.

Not only did people who lined up in the vehicles get tested for COVID-19 but some are received other health screenings and wellness information to help them thrive.

"It makes us feel very good. Not to pat ourselves on the back but to know that were are helping somebody," said Pastor Robinson.

Thea Monet is one of the tireless volunteers, many of whom she says have been working the past two days from sunrise to sunset to organize this operation.

'We know that it's making a difference. We know that some children are going to have dinner tonight," Monet said. "This church is always in church with the pulse of what's needed in the community."

Some of the volunteers will personally deliver leftover food packages to the homeless and families without transportation.

"If we can do something on this day to help somebody else then our living is not in vain," said Pastor Robinson.
