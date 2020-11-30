Coronavirus

Wake County to offer an additional free COVID 19 testing site after Thanksgiving holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following Thanksgiving travel and gathering with friends, Wake County will open up another location for free COVID-19 testing to the public.

The Wake County Human Services Center located at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh will be the county's third location for free PCR testing.

The selection of the location was due to the response the 27616 ZIP code has to the pandemic. An employee, Eugene Chalwe, who serves as the operations director for the site told reporters the area's marginalized population was why the Departure Drive site was selected.

Zip codes with large percentage of historically marginalized communities test for COVID-19 more often in NC

"Typically folks that are not able or not near free testing sites that would otherwise be exposed or be in danger of being exposed," Chalwe said when asked which demographic was targeted. "The impact will be measured at how well we have addressed that population of people."

Upon arrival, residents have the option of taking the test inside the facility or via curbside in their vehicle. Once inside, staff will ask residents if they are experiencing symptoms and will advance them to the next station if symptom-free or advise them on taking the test outside if not.

Chalwe would like for residents to have "equal access."

The free testing will run Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Registration is recommended, but not required and can be found here.
