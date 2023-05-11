WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Partnership helps Army veteran get new roof on his Fayetteville home

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

WTVD logo
Thursday, May 11, 2023 2:44AM
Fayetteville veteran gets free, new roof
EMBED <>More Videos

Workers spent the day putting a brand new roof on the Fayetteville home of US Army veteran Daveion S. Bethel as part of Owens Corning's Roof Deployment Project.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together is highlighting a good deed from Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Workers spent the day putting a brand new roof on the Bradley Street home of US Army veteran Daveion S. Bethel.

The install is part of the Owens Corning's Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Bethel was selected as the recipient for a new roof from PW Roofing.

The small business owner is a veteran himself.

"Us being a veteran-owned company, my wife still active duty, this is one of the ways we help other veterans out that are in need," said Robert Holdaway.

This was PW Roofing's fifth roof replacement for local veterans.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW