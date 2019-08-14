Friends of slain Hoke County store manager hold vigil

The Hoke County Sheriff said the business operated as a sweepstakes parlor, and Moreshed was a manager there.
His friends told ABC11 he didn't deserve this.
Friends held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night with balloons, candles, and T-shirts made in his honor.
VIGIL: Friends of Malan Adhim Moreshed gathered outside the Hoke County Dollar City where he worked to remember him. Sheriff Hubert Peterkin says he was shot Monday inside the business that operated as a sweepstakes parlor. Friends say he had his whole life ahead of him. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/JpSUkmmyRG— Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) August 14, 2019
They shared their fondest memories of him through the tears of sadness. Still, they came out to show their support.
" I came out here to support him. That's the only reason I'm going to come out here to support him. I want to make sure he gets the proper salute that he deserves," said Glenn Pigford, Moreshed's friend.
Friends told ABC11 his family Moreshed's family is working on funeral arrangements.
Meanwhile, the sheriff's office said Tuesday that several suspects conspired in the crime.
One person has been arrested.
With help from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, and Fairmont Police Department, Hoke County detectives arrested and charged 22-year-old Kevin Malique Ford, of Fairmont, with first-degree murder.
Ford is being held with no bond.
Detectives continue to search for other suspects.