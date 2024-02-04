Bicyclist killed in Fuquay-Varina crash

The cyclist was riding his bike on Old Stage Road near Bud Lipscomb Road when was hit from behind by a car.

The cyclist was riding his bike on Old Stage Road near Bud Lipscomb Road when was hit from behind by a car.

The cyclist was riding his bike on Old Stage Road near Bud Lipscomb Road when was hit from behind by a car.

The cyclist was riding his bike on Old Stage Road near Bud Lipscomb Road when was hit from behind by a car.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Fuquay-Varina.

The cyclist was riding his bike on Old Stage Road near Bud Lipscomb Road when was hit from behind by a car.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

ALSO SEE: One killed in two-vehicle crash in Fuquay-Varina

EMS responded and declared the cyclist dead at the scene.

No word yet on whether the driver will face charges.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.