One killed in two-vehicle crash in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is at the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. at Barefoot Road and West Academy Street/N.C. 42.

The crash caused both vehicles to overturn, FVPD said.

One person was killed. The name of the victim has not yet been released as police work to notify next-of-kin.

Police officers are posted and rerouting traffic as needed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

FVPD said it was seeking witnesses to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to please call the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at (919) 552-3191.

This is a developing story. An ABC11 Breaking News Crew is en route to the scene. Check back for updates.