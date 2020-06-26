Man arrested for pointing a gun at deputies in Fuquay-Varina standoff

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Georgia man was arrested in a standoff in Fuquay-Varina on Thursday.The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Michael Wilson barricaded himself inside a home on South Main Street for several hours, pointing a weapon at deputies when they entered the home.Tactical units deployed tear gas inside the home to end the standoff. Wilson was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a gun. More charges are pending.Wilson is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.