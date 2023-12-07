Road rage prompts exchange of gunfire in front of Fuquay-Varina Elementary School

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men apparently incensed by road rage exchanged gunfire right by Fuquay-Varina Elementary School on Thursday morning.

Fuquay-Varina Police said two vehicles were near Johnson Pond Road and Mill Creek Drive, about 600 feet away from the school when two men got out of their cars and began yelling at each other.

After a few moments of arguing and yelling, they both got back into their vehicles, drove away, and began firing at each other.

Police responded and with the assistance of CCBI processed the shell casings found at the intersection.

No injuries were reported. The drivers were not caught.

Anyone who witnessed the road-rage incident is asked to call police at (919) 552-3191.

