Wake County escapee captured weeks after leaving work release job

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Wake County inmate who didn't return from his work-release job has been captured.
Latroy Strickland was arrested by Raleigh Police Department early Wednesday for crimes investigators say he committed after he escaped. Specifics about what those crimes may be have not been released.
Strickland didn't return from his job in Garner in Sept. 2.
Strickland was serving a four-year sentence for multiple larceny and drug conviction. He entered prison on March 20, 2018. He was scheduled for release on Jan. 4, 2021.
Strickland will be charged with escape and returned to a higher custody prison.
