crime

Wake County escapee captured weeks after leaving work release job

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Wake County inmate who didn't return from his work-release job has been captured.

Latroy Strickland was arrested by Raleigh Police Department early Wednesday for crimes investigators say he committed after he escaped. Specifics about what those crimes may be have not been released.

Strickland didn't return from his job in Garner in Sept. 2.

Strickland was serving a four-year sentence for multiple larceny and drug conviction. He entered prison on March 20, 2018. He was scheduled for release on Jan. 4, 2021.

Strickland will be charged with escape and returned to a higher custody prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimeescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
3 charged in death of young mother of 7 in Fayetteville
Driver runs over 2 people in Fayetteville parking lot
4th escaped Ohio inmate caught in Durham
Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Driver runs over 2 people in Fayetteville parking lot
Record-breaking heat expected Wednesday, Thursday
Waffle House employees rescue children from fatal crash
Cary double murder suspect answers cross-examination
Cycle NC 'Mountains to Coast' ride heads into Clayton
Mom angry at school for giving daughter birth control implant
Show More
Skipping the fine print could leave you stuck in a bad deal
Braille version of Uno created for blind people
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
WCPSS releases 2020-21 school assignment proposal
Lowe's Home Improvement holding 'Walk-in Wednesday' job fairs
More TOP STORIES News